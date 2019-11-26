Hundreds of Bhiwandi residents protest against demolition of their homes

Bhiwandi residents on Monday marched to the Thane district collectorate protesting against the demolition of their houses following a court order.

The Bombay High Court, in its order in May this year, had ordered demolition of structures on farms and government plots across 60 villages in Bhiwandi after completion of a 6- month survey. A few days ago, teams from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and state revenue department began the demolitions, prompting pro-tribal outfit Shramjeevi Sanghatana to hold a protest.

Protesters demanded that the state government approach HC to stop the demolitions, and also asked that the structures in question be regularised like it was done in Ulhasnagar in the district. A memorandum was submitted to the collector listing these demands and immediate relief has been sought from the government, said Shramjeevi Sanghatana chief Vivek Pandit.

