Hung Assembly in Meghalaya, Nagaland

Meghalaya threw up a hung Assembly today with the ruling Congress emerging as the single largest party after winning 21 seats out the 59 that went to polls last month. The National People’s Party (NPP) was at the second position with 19 seats, the BJP, which contested 47 seats, could win only two.

Polling for 59 Assembly seats, out of a total of 60, was held on February 27. A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed in an IED blast, which resulted in countermanding of the polls in one seat.

To form government in Meghalaya at the present juncture, a party or coalition requires a minimum of 30 seats. The Congress had no pre-poll arrangement with any party.

The BJP, which made a serious bid to dethrone the 10-year-old Mukul Sangma government, also had no seat-sharing arrangement with any party. However, the NPP is an ally of the saffron party at the Centre and in Manipur. NPP chief Conrad Sangma said, "We are hopeful that we will be able to form the government. People are fed up with the corrupt Congress government and are looking for a change."

Nagaland is headed for a hung Assembly with no party or pre-poll alliance having a majority. However, the BJP received invitation from NPF leader and Chief Minister TR Zeliang to join the new government. The NPF looks set to emerge as the largest party having won 24 seats and leading in three. Meanwhile, the Congress has rushed two senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath to Meghalaya to explore the possibility of forming the government. Nath said, "It is clear that we will form the government. The will of the people of Meghalaya will be reflected in our Congress government." He added, "We are in touch with everybody. Everybody is in touch with us, we will stake claim tonight." Nath alleged that the BJP is trying to use "money power to cause as much disturbance as possible".

As of now, chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who won from the two seats he contested, is keeping his cards close to his chest with regard to the Congress forming the government. "We are in touch with like-minded regional parties and independents to form the government," state Congress working president Vincent H Pala said.

