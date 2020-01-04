Hunters Trailer: Legendary Actor Al Pacino is all set to shock you again with his new avatar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Start the year with a bang would be an understatement for Amazon Studios Original. Having previously created a stir worldwide with the exhilarating teaser bringing together the award-winning creator – Jordan Peele and the legendary actor Al Pacino on the digital screen, Amazon Prime Video officially released the trailer today for the upcoming conspiracy thrilling series – Hunters.

Set in the late 70s New York, the trailer follows Al Pacino gathering a group of ragtag teams that violently hunt down Nazis living in the city and planning to start the Fourth Reich in the United States. Light and darkness residing within each one of us, the trailer brilliantly showcases the thin line between taking matters into one's own hands and doing it the right way.

Will the Nazi hunter's bloody quest be for the greater good or create anarchy into the justice system? Based on true events the exciting new series releases this February 21, 2020, only on Amazon Prime Video and consists of the ensemble – Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin. Take a look at the trailer right here:

Hunters, produced by Amazon Studios, Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by Weil, who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer. The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick; Tom Lesinski from Sonar Entertainment.

