Hurriyat leader held for making provocative speeches

An advocate by profession, Devinder Singh Behl had been arrested last year too by anti-terror NIA sleuths, was detained for making provocative speeches in public meeting at Nowshera area of Rajouri district on Sunday.

A Hurriyat leader, held last year for his alleged role in the Hawala transaction case involving the Hurriyat Conference but released later on bail, has been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) for making provocative speeches, the police said today.

"We have detained Behl under Public Safety Act (PSA) for his attempts to instigate people in Nowshera by making provocative statements aimed at challenging the territorial integrity of the country and deteriorating the public order," said Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas.

The order to detain Behl was issued today by Rajouri district magistrate on the basis of a dossier submitted to him by the police, the SSP said.

