Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigns

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Monday resigned as the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. Senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai replaced him as the party's chairman.

"The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Geelani on Monday held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as the party chairman," said a spokesperson. Geelani has been viewed as a key separatist leader in Kashmir Valley and has been vocal on advocating Kashmiri separatism. Omar Abdullah has long blamed Geelani for the rise in militancy and bloodshed in Kashmir Valley, while Omar's father and former Union Minister Farooq Abdullah has urged Geelani to follow a path which would "save Kashmiri people from further destruction".

Geelani will, however, continue to head the hardline faction of the Hurriyat Conference of which Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is a constituent, sources said. He was an MLA from the Sopore constituency of Jammu and Kashmir three times.

