Hurt MSD laments big loss, says captain can't run away

The usually indefatigable MS Dhoni conceded to being hurt at the way Chennai Super Kings' campaign has hurtled from one disaster to another but ruled out benching himself from the remaining three games, saying "a captain can't run away". CSK are all but out of reckoning from a playoffs spot and Dhoni said the three remaining games would be an exercise in understanding how the side should plan for the next season. "We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year. Identify the batsmen, who will bowl at the death and hopefully the players will soak up the pressure," he said after the 10-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians here on Friday.

"Captain can't run away, so I'll be playing in all the games," he added. The former India captain said luck also did not favour CSK this time. "[Ambati] Rayudu got injured, the other batsman were maybe not there 200 per cent and in cricket when you're going through a tough phase, you need a bit of luck," he said.

CSK have just six points from 11 matches and are at the bottom of the points table. Dhoni said several factors have contributed to the dismal run. "...it hasn't been our year. Whether you lose by eight or 10 wickets, it hardly matters. But the stage we are at in the tournament, it does hurt. What you need to see is where we actually went wrong, right from the second game," he said.

"There can be a 100 reasons, but one of the main things you ask yourself is whether you've played to the potential you've got no matter the conditions. When you put a good team on paper, have we done enough to back up the stats? And this year we haven't."

