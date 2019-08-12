Husband arrested after wife commits suicide in Delhi

crime

The parents of the victim are alleging that their daughter Parul was subjected to harassment from her husband and in-laws

New Delhi: A man was arrested by the police after his wife allegedly committed suicide in Tri Nagar area here over harassment by her in-laws.

"One girl namely Parul was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan in a house. We have recovered the body and sent it to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for post mortem," police said to news agency ANI on Monday.

Husband of the victim, identified as Gaurav, has been arrested, police said.

As per news agency ANi reports, the parents of the victim are alleging that their daughter Parul was subjected to harassment from her husband and in-laws.

"Statement of the father of the deceased has been recorded in which he stated that Gaurav and his family were harassing his daughter. The girl got married in December last year," police said.

According to the police, they had received a PCR call about a girl committing suicide at around 11:46 am on Sunday. When they reached the spot, they found the body hanging from the ceiling fan.

A case has been registered under Sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) /304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Keshav Puram police station.

