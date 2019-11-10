Pune Crime: Husband bites wife's forearm after she refuses to give remote control

A couple was watching a Tollywood action movie at their residence on television but that proved to be troublesome to the wife after she denied giving the remote control to her husband to change the channel. He bit her after which she approached the police and registered a case against him.

The incident came to light after wife Vijayshree Vitthol Garad (30) on Thursday approached the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station to file a complaint against her husband Vitthol (39). He was arrested by the police under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code of grievances hurt.

Speaking to mid-day, Vijayshree said, "We have been married for some 13 years and I have two children, one is 12 years old and the other one is 9-years old. On Wednesday late evening, we were watching a movie and my husband came in. The movie was suspense and had reached climax so I requested my husband not to change the channel as I will not be able to understand if I miss some scenes."

Senior inspector Shrishail Chiwadshetty, in charge of Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case said, "Vitthol is a working mechanic while his wife who is the complainant, in this case, is working in a private electronic company. On Wednesday, it seems that Vitthol was drunk when he came to his house. Everybody else was watching some Tollywood action-suspense movies."

He added, "Vitthol too was watching the movie but he was getting bored and he was forcing his wife to give the remote control to change the channel. She refused to give the remote on which both got into a heated argument and he started beating her with a stick and later bit her forearms. She approached us in wee hours of Thursday. We took her to the hospital and lodged a case against her husband."

The complainant said, "I filed the case as I wanted to teach my husband a lesson but later I had to manage his legal expenses."

On Friday he was produced before the court of judicial magistrate first class and remanded to judicial custody and later granted bail after he furnished a solvent surety of Rs 10,000.

