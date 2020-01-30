Husband calls out wife's 'embarrassing' habit in restaurant, she storms out

In a shocking incident, a husband was taken aback after his wife yelled at him in a restaurant full of diners, when he called out on one of her 'embarrassing' habits. The husband took to Reddit to explain his plight and sought answers as to whether he was wrong to call out his wife's annoying habit.



A screengrab of the husband's post on Reddit

The 44-year-old man said that his wife, 32, loves stuffed animals and has a collection of them. He also mentioned that his wife's collection of stuffed toys was increasing in both size and number. Seeing her affection for stuffed animals, the man bought several of them for her until she liked a foot tall pig stuff toy wearing pyjamas, said a report in Mirror.Co.UK.

Her affection for the pig with pyjamas grew so much that his wife began carrying it on her travels and even started taking photos of the stuffed pig in front of iconic landmarks, in order to post on her social media. Although his wife's habit brought them odd looks, it did not bother him until one day, when she bought it with them while they were out for dinner at an upscale restaurant.

The husband also said that his wife would ask the restaurant staff to get a chair for the stuffed toy. The man kept quiet, until one day when the judgment from other diners became hard to ignore. "One time we were out for happy hour drinks and oysters at a somewhat upscale place (Coast, for those familiar with Vancouver) and she brought the stuffy. I had a crazy day at work and was a bit tired, and I noticed quite a few people glancing in our direction," he wrote on Reddit.

Further explaining his situation, the husband said that he asked his wife to leave the stuffed toy at home, to which she responded 'Yes'. But, after a few minutes, she got angry and asked him, 'Why, do I embarrass you!? before storming out of the restaurant.



A screengrab of the comments on the Reddit post

Their fight continued when the husband reached home during which he found that his wife felt personally attacked by his request. Although he tried to make her understand, he failed. While concluding his post, the husband said that he didn't push the conversation further as it wasn't worth fighting.

Commenting on his post, one Reddit user wrote, "Your wife shouldn’t bring a really big stuffed animal around that’s strange. Maybe convince her to bring a smaller one around that she keeps in her purse or something." While another one commented, "Sorry but you're the a**hole just for how you dealt with it in public."

