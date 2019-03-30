Husband cuts wife's tongue days after divorce

crime

Representational Image

Islamabad: A Pakistani man cut off his wife's tongue days after divorcing her, a media report said.

Police have registered a case against the husband who is at large. He has been charged with attempted murder, the Gulf News reported.

The incident was reported in Pindi Bhattian, a small town located some 110 km from Lahore.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Jahangir, had divorced his wife, Nasreen, a few days ago.

Police said that the suspect went over to his in-laws house and cut off Nasreen's tongue with a pair of scissors, Geo TV reported.

In another similar case, A man on Tuesday stabbed his wife inside a family courtroom in the Madras High Court premises, said police.

According to the police, Saravanan and Varalakshmi were attending a hearing in a matrimonial dispute pending in the family court.

At one point, the couple had an argument and Saravanan in a fit of rage took out a knife and stabbed Varalakshmi several times inside the court.

However, he was caught by the lawyers and handed over to police after a thrashing.

Varalakshmi was taken to the Government Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

The incident shows a breach of security as the litigants are subjected to a search on entering the court premises.

