Husband cuts wife's tongue days after divorce

Updated: Mar 30, 2019, 21:12 IST | IANS

The incident was reported in Pindi Bhattian, a small town located some 110 km from Lahore

Representational Image

Islamabad: A Pakistani man cut off his wife's tongue days after divorcing her, a media report said.

Police have registered a case against the husband who is at large. He has been charged with attempted murder, the Gulf News reported.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Jahangir, had divorced his wife, Nasreen, a few days ago.

Police said that the suspect went over to his in-laws house and cut off Nasreen's tongue with a pair of scissors, Geo TV reported.

In another similar case, A man on Tuesday stabbed his wife inside a family courtroom in the Madras High Court premises, said police.

According to the police, Saravanan and Varalakshmi were attending a hearing in a matrimonial dispute pending in the family court.

At one point, the couple had an argument and Saravanan in a fit of rage took out a knife and stabbed Varalakshmi several times inside the court.

However, he was caught by the lawyers and handed over to police after a thrashing.

Varalakshmi was taken to the Government Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

The incident shows a breach of security as the litigants are subjected to a search on entering the court premises.

