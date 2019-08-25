Husband gives triple talaq for not paying dowry, wife files complaint

crime

In her complaint, the woman said that her husband used to put pressure on her to buy a car and house for him. She even mentioned that her inlaws used to beat her up for not giving dowry

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

On Saturday, a woman from Indiranagar, Uttarakhand filed a police complaint accusing her husband of giving her 'triple talaq'. The woman, who is six months pregnant, in her complaint also claimed that her in-laws along with her spouse were harassing her for dowry and that her husband uttered talaq thrice at the time.

While speaking to news agency ANI, the woman alleged that she was pressurised to buy a car and a house for her husband. In her complaint, the woman said that her husband used to put pressure on her to buy a car and house for him. She even mentioned that her inlaws used to beat her up for not giving dowry.

The woman who is six months pregnant has lost both her parents. She further said that her husband has absconded after uttering talaq thrice. She said that she wants justice now. According to the police, a case has been registered against the husband and in-laws and an investigation is underway.

Also Read: SC notice to Centre on plea challenging Triple Talaq law

In a similar incident, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for allegedly divorcing his wife by pronouncing the word 'talaq' thrice. The police also registered a case against four members of the husband's family for allegedly beating up the woman.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband along with his brother, sister-in-law, mother and father went to her house in the New Mandi police station area and assaulted her. Post which he verbally divorced her. Later, the police arrested the woman's husband and charged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, that has been passed a few weeks ago, police informed.

Also Read: Man arrested in UP's Muzaffarnagar for divorcing wife through 'triple talaq'

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates