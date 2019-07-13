Husband gives wife's cop uniform to girlfriend to loot people, arrested

crime

In a bizarre incident, a woman was arrested along with her boyfriend for allegedly committing robberies by impersonating as a cop in Indore. The police said they arrested two persons in case of robbery. The accused woman used to pose as a police officer in order to loot people.

Surprisingly, her lover, who is the second accused in the case, had given her a police uniform of his wife who is posted as an inspector in Madhya Pradesh police. The police have managed to seize the fake police identity card from the accused.

The identities of the accused are yet to be revealed by the police. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, the Delhi Police arrested two men from southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area for allegedly stealing a laptop from a car by breaking its window panes and puncturing its tyres. On Tuesday, when the victim was returning home in his car, two bike-borne men pointed out at the tyres of his car near Lal Kuan foot bridge.

The victim got down from his car to inspect the tyres and found them to be deflated. By that time, the two accused stole a laptop bag from the vehicle by breaking a window pane and fled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The victim alerted a patrolling team about the incident, following which the two accused, Sahil and Mahesh, were nabbed after a chase, the officer said, adding the stolen laptop and the motorcycle were recovered from them.

