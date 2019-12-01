Husband kills wife after fight, reports it as a suicide

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A man in Hinjewadi, Pune was arrested on Saturday by the Pimpri Chinchwad police for allegedly murdering his wife and reporting it as a suicide.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused has been identified as Vijay Vitthal Karhale, 28, a resident of Vighnaharta society, Bavdhan, Hinjewadi. The wife has been identified as Ayodhya Karhale, 22.

According to senior police inspector Yashwant Gawari of Hinjewadi police station, the incident took place on Friday on the terrace of the building.

senior PI Gawari said, "He took her dead body to the hospital and reported it as a suicide. The hospital informed the police, and he could not answer questions related to suicide. That made us suspicious."

The couple is believed to have had a fight late in the night. The police suspect that he hit the wife on the head with an object before strangling her to death with a rope.

According to the police, the accused called up one of his friends and took the body to a local hospital. Senior PI Gawari said, "There were scratch marks on her body and forehead. He could not explain those. He used to drink and get into fights with her."

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Hinjewadi police station.

