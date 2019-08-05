Husband kills wife, two children suspecting her fidelity

crime

Hyderabad: In what can be called as a shocking murder case, a man allegedly killed his wife suspecting of an extra-marital affair and surrendered to the police. The man has also killed two children, including a foster son, at their house in Vikarabad district in Telangana.

According to news agency PTI report, the accused (32)is a private firm employee hit his wife and their daughter (5) with a rod resulting in their death. He then strangled the nine-year-old son to death. His wife was a divorcee.

Police said that the accused began suspecting his wife's fidelity after seeing some messages on her mobile phone and grew suspicious. He used to come home drunk and quarrel with his wife over the matter.

The couple on Sunday night had a heated argument following which the man committed the crime. The accused thought of committing suicide, but he didn't as he thought there would be no one to take care of the children should he end his life, they said based on his statement. The woman had the son from her first marriage while the girl was from the second marriage with the accused, the police said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused and he was taken into custody, they added.

