Husband of village head set ablaze in Amethi

The husband of a Dalit village head was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants due to political rivalry. He was found in flames on the outskirts of Bandoiya village, late on Thursday night and the local people informed the police. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to burn injuries on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Arjun, 50. The body has been sent for post mortem and additional forces deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension.

Union minister Smriti Irani has spoken to local police officials and asked for strict action in the matter.

Station officer Mithilesh Singh said that the family had not yet given any complaint but the police was investigating the matter.

His wife, Chotka, who is the village head, said that her husband had gone out for some work and did not return home till late in the night on Thursday.

"We were then informed that he had been set ablaze in a deserted place outside the village. This has been done due to political rivalry," she said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever