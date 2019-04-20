Husband prefers to watch films all night

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been married for two months, and my husband has begun sleeping in the living room because he likes watching movies late into the night. Should I be concerned about this? We don't have any problems, and he's not avoiding me or anything, but I just think it's a little strange that he doesn't want to be in the bedroom with me. I asked him if there was anything wrong but he says he just wants to watch movies. Should I be concerned about this behaviour?

It is unusual, but I suggest you wait before evaluating whether or not this is something to worry about. If he says he just wants to watch movies, maybe that's all it is and he just has strange viewing hours. If he doesn't like spending time with you for a prolonged period, you can have this conversation again and tell him how you feel. It's just been two months, so it will take you both some time to learn more about each other. Don't panic just yet.

My girlfriend and I have different views about people and this wouldn't be a problem if her ideas weren't so racist. She believes some people are superior to others based on their religious beliefs, for example, and also has serious problems with skin colour. She doesn't just say these things for effect either, because she believes them. I can either ignore her views or break up because I don't want to be with someone like her. What do you suggest?

This really boils down to how strongly you support your own beliefs, and how you evaluate her presence in your life. Have you tried explaining to her why you find her ideas so repugnant? Is there any hope of her examining her conscience and learning something about other people instead of disparaging them for no reason? People who discriminate against others on the basis of colour or religious beliefs should be called out. The decision is yours alone though.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

