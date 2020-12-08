Husband slits wife's throat in Rajasthan after she taunts him for being jobless

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old unemployed man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city on Sunday night. According to the police, after the crime, the accused called the police control room and surrendered.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kailash Dan, station house officer (SHO), Mahamandir police station said, "Around 1 am (on Monday), the accused, identified as Vikram Singh, who lives in BJS Colony, informed the police control room that he has killed his wife over some dispute. As soon as we came to know about the incident, we reached the spot and found a woman's body with slit throat lying on the floor."

Later, the police called the forensic science laboratory and informed the parents of the victim about the incident. The body was kept in a mortuary and the man was arrested on the charge of murder, a police officer said.

"The accused confessed that he was not working for the last few months and was dependent on the money he received from his rented house to meet the family expenses. The couple had tensed ties for some time due to the man’s joblessness. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, when the couple was going to sleep, the man’s wife taunted him about his joblessness after which a verbal spat broke out between them. Further, the accused lost his cool and stabbed her with scissors on the neck and other parts of the body," SHO Dan added.

Police officials said that the couple has two children, an eight-year-old daughter, and a five-year-old son. They are currently with their grandparents in Jodhpur. "We are investigating the claims made by the accused and collecting evidence," the SHO said.

