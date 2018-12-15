Husn Parcham: Katrina Kaif shares stunning still from song, which didn't make it to final cut

bollywood

The fresh images of Katrina Kaif from Husn Parcham song are surely a treat for sore eyes

Katrina Kaif. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/katrinakaif.

Katrina Kafif has mesmerised everyone with her sensuous and seductive dance moves through her latest song, Husn Parcham from Zero. Although, the song has been appreciated by everyone, there were a few shots of Katrina Kaif that did not make it to the final song. However, those stills were Katrina's favourite, and the yellow bodycon dress is just droolworthy! The stills are surely a sight for sore eyes.

But thanks to Instagram, Katrina revealed the pictures for her fans. 'Didn't make it in the final song cut ... but I love this dress," she captioned the post. Donning a yellow outfit covered in frills, the 'Bang Bang' actor looked every bit of a superstar.

Husn Parcham features Katrina showing off her killer dance moves at various settings including a barbershop, a theatrical setting, and even a bathtub. Her curls add the perfect amount of oomph to the whole look. This is Katrina's second dance number this year. Earlier, she had stolen the hearts with 'Suraiyya' from 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

