Hustlers is an epic mix of crime drama, stripper movie, and an exploration of the economic upheaval

One of most awaited movies of the season, writer-director Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, is a comedy-drama that follows a crew of savvy strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. With all the right ingredients for a blockbuster, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is opening nationwide this Friday.

At its heart, for Scafaria, "We’re presenting a world we may have seen in many movies and TV shows, but from a different perspective – that of the dancers. It’s an epic mix of crime drama, stripper movie, and an exploration of the economic upheaval that upended the lives of so many, including our characters’. Jessica Pressler’s article was a compelling story of fascinating characters who are constantly facing judgment and living with a stigma about their profession and about deep friendships that can sometimes get you into trouble."

Scafaria adds that she hopes "Audiences have so much fun and enjoy a big story. For me, it’s an event to bring this club and these characters to the big screen. At the same time, I hope the film leads to deeper conversations – about empathy, and about a specific occupation and those who work at it, most of whom have long been misunderstood or underestimated."

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, the film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, with Mercedes Ruehl and Cardi B in significant roles. PVR Pictures will release the film in India.

