Hustlers: Jennifer Lopez could relate to the struggles of strippers

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who met dancers and visited strip clubs while preparing for her new film Hustlers, says she found their struggles very relatable. Lopez essays the role of a stripper in the film. She met many dancers and visited strip clubs, where she observed their routines for the character. She started training with pole artist, choreographer, and star trainer Johanna Sapakie months before filming began.

"I then met with them backstage and listened to what it was like to have a career as a dancer," Lopez said. "I soaked up the atmosphere and wanted to learn how to do things authentically, including pole dancing. I think it would surprise people -- although it shouldn't -- that most of these women are just trying to get by. Their struggles are 100 per cent relatable. They want to take care of themselves and their families, and we wanted to make sure we brought that all to life," she added.

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, the heist thriller is based on a 2015 New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler. The film is about a group of strippers in New York City who begin to drug stock traders and business honchos who visit their club, in order to steal their money. The story is set against the backdrop of the 2008 recession.

Along with Lopez, Hustlers, which premiered at Toronto International Film Festival this year, also stars Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B. It will open in India on September 27. It is brought to India by PVR Pictures.

