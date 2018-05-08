Hyderabad: 1,699 people jailed for drunk driving in last 4 months

Despite many initiatives and awareness on drunk driving, Hyderabad seems to be lacking a sense of responsibility feels police

Representational picture

Hyderabad: As a part of continued initiatives against drunk driving, the Hyderabad Police in last four months has sent 1,699 people to jail and cancelled 69 licenses permanently.

Despite many initiatives and awareness on drunk driving, the city seems to be lacking a sense of responsibility feels police.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Anil Kumar told ANI, "In the last four months we have booked around 7,000 cases and at least 9,000 chargesheets have been filed. Among all this, around 1699 people have been sent to jail by the court and 69 licenses of the violators have been cancelled permanently".

"In the last one and half month, we have also conducted big public awareness programs in which each program was attended by more than thousand people. We have taken this programs to aware no one should involve in drunk and drive case," Kumar added.

Hyderabad Police are making all efforts to check drunk drivers.

