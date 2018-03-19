Hyderabad: 2 Nigerians held, cocaine worth Rs 4 lakh seized

Two Nigerian nationals and a Mumbai-based woman have been arrested in Narsingi on the charge of drug peddling. Acting on a tip-off, the Cyberabad police and the West Zone City Task Force raided a house at Puppalaguda Village and seized 80 grams

Two Nigerian nationals and a Mumbai-based woman have been arrested in Narsingi on the charge of drug peddling. Acting on a tip-off, the Cyberabad police and the West Zone City Task Force raided a house at Puppalaguda Village and seized 80 grams of cocaine worth Rs four lakh from their possession.

Some cell phones and a weighing machine among others were also recovered. The police nabbed Idhu Plus, Emmanuel Umudu and the latter's wife Leela Shiva Kumar. The Nigerians had migrated to India on business visas and were involved in the clandestine business by selling drugs like cocaine to people for Rs 4000 to Rs 5000 per gram. In December 2017, Emmanuel married Leela, a native of Mumbai and they later moved to Hyderabad.

