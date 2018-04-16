Hyderabad: 21-year-old beautician dies after "falling" from train

"She fell from the train and suffered head injuries," the official said

Representational Image

A 21-year-old beautician named Jyothi died on Monday after falling from a running train neighbouring Vikarabad district. Government Railway Police said that she boarded a passenger train from Hyderabad to reach her home after her work.

However, Jyothi was found lying on the tracks near Mailaram railway station by her relatives at 6 a.m today, they said. Her relatives went in search of her as she did not return home from work, an investigation official told PTI.

"She fell from the train and suffered head injuries," the official said adding the woman died while being shifted to a hospital. An investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of her death, the official said adding a case of suspicious death under section 174 CrPC has been registered.

Also Read: Mumbai: Policewoman Found Dead On Rail Tracks Near Sion

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.