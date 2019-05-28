Hyderabad Airport authorities respond to Riteish Deshmukh's tweet

bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle to share a video from the Airport Lounge where he got stuck after the power went off

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh faced trouble at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge and made sure to address the issue and report it to the authorities.

The 40-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share a video from the Airport Lounge where he got stuck after the power went off.

So we were at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge - suddenly the power goes off- the way in & out is an elevator that shuts down. The only exit door is locked in a chain (Incase of FIREðÂÂ¥ it’s a tragedy waiting to happen)- pic.twitter.com/jO3TQhVlQG — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 27, 2019

Along with a short clip, he wrote, "So we were at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge - suddenly the power goes off- the way in & out is an elevator that shuts down. The only exit door is locked in a chain (Incase of FIRE it's a tragedy waiting to happen)."

Riteish went on to add that "public exits can't be locked in case of emergencies" and asked the authorities to "wake up".

Security personnel refuses to give permission to open the door at the cost of passengers missing thief flight.wake up Hyderabad airport Authority- public exits can’t be locked Incase of emergencies pic.twitter.com/JkdzpkX9uk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 27, 2019

He explained the situation further and wrote, "Security personnel refuses to give permission to open the door at the cost of passengers missing their flight. Wake up Hyderabad airport Authority - public exits can't be locked in case of emergencies."

Hi Riteish, thank you for your valuable observation. In the current set up, there is a manual lock - the key is placed in a box next to the glass door and can be accessed in case of an emergency. (1/2) — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) May 27, 2019

The airport authorities quickly responded to Riteish's tweet and wrote, "We regret the inconvenience caused. It was a minor technical snag which was resolved immediately. Please be rest assured that our Airport Terminals are safety compliant. In an event of any emergency, the glass doors can be broken. Passenger safety is of utmost importance to us."

In another tweet, they added, "Hi Riteish, thank you for your valuable observation. In the current set up, there is a manual lock - the key is placed in a box next to the glass door and can be accessed in case of an emergency."

