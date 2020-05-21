Hyderabad based Food Tech Company Laalsa gets USD 1 Million in Funding and Eyes on Expanding pan India

Hyderabad-based food technology company, Laalsa started its operations a couple of years ago, intending to bring in an innovative digital-platform to the overly competitive, online food-ordering market. There have already been some big names in the market for online food delivery in the past few years, with some very big names such as Food Panda, UberEats, and Tiny Owl ceasing to exist in a short time. Laalsa, however, was bent on creating a fully sustainable, online digital platform for restaurants.

With over 6000 Restaurants on-board, Yumzy, the brainchild of Laalsa, caught the attention of angel investors from the F&B industry and successfully raised $1 Million in funding. With the investment provided, Laalsa proved to be an instant success across four major cities - Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Speaking about the product, Laalsa’s CEO, Suresh Redyam said, “At present, the need for alternate platforms from restaurateurs and hoteliers has become a need-of-the-hour. High dependency on food aggregators coupled with high commission-based models is leaving Restaurants in a fix, and that’s where our Food Science platform comes into the picture.”

“Enabling and Empowering Restaurants” is Laalsa’s mission statement. To bridge the gap between Food Aggregators and lack of technical know-how, Laalsa has come up with unique & intuitive solutions for the benefit of the F&B Industry.

Laalsa, incorporating artificial intelligence and consumer behaviour analytics, provides restaurants with valuable insights and helps restaurateurs make well-informed decisions. Food aggregators, besides levying high commissions on restaurants, are getting involved in conflicting business models, opening cloud kitchens and using pre-existing consumer data to their benefit. Although this seems like a negligible aspect, it is affecting the customer-base of restaurants significantly.

“These hurdles faced by Restaurants today are what we wish to tackle. By allowing restaurants to have complete control over their affairs and customers, Laalsa aims at being an enabler rather than an aggregator”, says Suresh Redyam, CEO of Laalsa, who’s expecting over 15,000 restaurants signing up with Laalsa by the end of this year.

With the help of in-depth analysis and subscription-based models, Laalsa empowers restaurants to have the utmost authority. Restaurants focus on their core activities and have direct control over their day-to-day operations without having to shell-out on higher commissions and ads.

Yumzy, Laalsa’s Food Delivery App helps consumers place orders based on superior personalizations, making it one of the few “intuitive, suggestion based” Apps in India. Another key benefit to Consumers is drawn in the form of higher discounts and better offers, as Laalsa empowers and uplifts Restaurants with no-strings attaches benefits.

“Contactless Solutions” are the contemporary solutions sought-for by Restaurants today. To equip Restaurants with a cutting-edge tool of hygiene and to uplift dining experience for Consumers, Laalsa introduced "Dinezy". A Contactless Solution helping restaurants maximise safety by minimising touchpoints for Consumers.

Laalsa started few years back, is empowering restaurants by helping owners regain the lost control on their business. Reshaping the foodservice space with cutting edge products like Yumzy, Dinezy, Stoverove, Mala Connect is what Laalsa Business Insights Pvt Ltd does. The company incorporated in Hyderabad is currently operating with 150 people core team. Any Inquiries about their products can be mailed to info@laalsa.com and company website is www.laalsa.com.

