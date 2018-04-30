Hyderabad beat Rajasthan to go atop T20 2018 table

Red-hot Hyderabad beat Rajasthan thanks to captain Kane Williamson's 43-ball 63 apart from tight bowling by pacers Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma



Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson smashes one during his 63 yesterday

Hyderabad bowlers' impressive defence of modest totals continued as the visitors pulled off a 11-run win over Rajasthan on a tricky pitch to claim the top spot in the T20 2018 here yesterday. Electing to bat, Hyderabad posted 151-7, built around captain Kane Williamson's 63-run knock, his fourth fifty of the season, and his 92-run partnership with Englishman Alex Hales (45), playing his first game of this edition.



Sandeep Sharma. Pics/AFP

They set up the platform for a kill towards the end, but once they were dismissed, none of the following batsmen could make a substantial contribution. For the hosts, Jofra Archer (3-26) was once again impressive with his pace and consistent execution of yorkers, while spinner Krishnappa Gowtham provided vital breakthroughs, conceding only 18 runs in his four overs.

Rahane's 65 not out in vain

Home captain Ajinkya Rahane (65 not out, 53 balls) showed patience and Sanju Samson hit a 30-ball 40 but they left too much for the end. Hyderabad pace duo of Sandeep Sharma (1-15) and Siddarth Kaul (2-23) were very effective in drying up the runs.

The hosts required 27 from the last two overs but Kaul conceded only six runs and also removed local boy Mahipal Lomror (11).



Hyderabad's Siddarth Kaul celebrates dismissing Rajasthan's Mahipal Lomror



No magic from Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham (8) could not recreate the magic he had managed against Mumbai Indians when he had blasted a 11-ball 33 to pull off a sensational win as Basil Thampi (26 off two overs) did bowl an impressive final over. Hyderabad now lead the table with 12 points and are followed by Chennai (10) and Punjab (10).

