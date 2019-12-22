Hyderabad encounter: HC orders second autopsy on bodies of accused

Spot where the four accused were killed by the Hyderabad police. Pic/PTI

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered second autopsy on the bodies of four accused of Hyderabad veterinarian's rape and murder case, who were gunned down by the police in an alleged encounter on December 6.

The court directed Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital to get the autopsy done by a team of forensic experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), New Delhi, before 5 pm on December 23 and hand over the bodies to the families.

A division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy asked the authorities to videograph the autopsy and submit the same to the court. The court passed the orders on a PIL filed by social activist K Sajaya and others. The PIL, filed in the Supreme Court, was forwarded to the High Court to take a call on the bodies.

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent P Shravan Kumar personally appeared before the court and informed the bench that the bodies may get totally decomposed in five days. The court also directed Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged encounter, to seize the weapons used in the encounter and send the same to Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The SIT was also asked to collect FIR, case diary and other records in the case and submit the same to Judicial Commission constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the encounter. All accused in the gang-rape and murder of a doctor were killed by police at Chatanpally.

