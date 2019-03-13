Hyderabad: Four dogs die after being poisoned

crime

Representational picture

Hyderabad (Telangana): Four dogs lost their lives after allegedly being poisoned by unknown people in Hyderabad. According to police, a man who identifies himself as Varun Johar filed a complaint on March 10 about the incident.

"In his complaint, he said that while he was returning home he found bodies of four dogs in a garbage bag along with some chicken and mutton, which he suspected had been laced with poison. He said that the dogs must have consumed the meat and would have died," police said.

The carcass of the dogs has been sent for postmortem and the CCTV footage of the spot is being verified, added the police. A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation in the matter is underway.

