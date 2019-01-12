Hyderabad hospital turns into marriage hall for Muslim couple

national

The duo, who have been in a relationship for long, took the drastic move fearing that they would be separated

A Muslim couple residing in Vikarabad district on Friday tied the knot in a hospital where they were admitted after attempting to commit suicide. The duo, who have been in a relationship for long, took the drastic move fearing that they would be separated.

19-year-old Reshma's parents began searching for a groom for the girl. owing to this, she attempted to commit suicide by consuming Organophosphorous pesticide. Subsequently, she was rushed to Vikarabad Government Hospital.

On learning about her suicide attempt, Nawaz (21) reached the hospital and attempted to commit suicide by consuming the same pesticide. Hours after the incident, both the families called a qazi (wedding officiator) and got the couple married in the hospital itself.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. B Avinash, who is working at the Crawford Mission Hospital, said: "Reshma and Bawaz were shifted from Vikarabad Government Hospital to our hospital on January 8 after they consumed pesticide Organophosphorous. At that time Reshma¿s condition was critical and Nawaz was stable. They both had undergone treatment for two days and are out of danger. On 10 January evening, the marriage was solemnised with the families¿ consent."

