Hyderabad jail warden missing after sending suicide note

A warden of Cherlapally Jail here remained untraced after sending a suicide note and selfie video to higher authorities late on Sunday. K. Srinivas alleged in the suicide note and video that the jail superintendent has been harassing him. The warden held him responsible for his death.

Srinivas also stated that allegations made against him were not true and that he was being victimised. He appealed to the Chief Minister and Home Minister to help his wife and children. The warden's family was concerned over his action and has appealed to him to return home.

