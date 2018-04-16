Hyderabad: Judge who acquitted Mecca Masjid blast accused resigns

Reddy handed over his resignation to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge

Representational Image

Justice K Ravinder Reddy, judge of special NIA court of Hyderabad, on Monday resigned in a few hours after acquitting the five accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case, a senior judicial official said.

Reddy handed over his resignation to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge. Reddy cited personal reasons for his resignation and said it had nothing to do with today's judgement. In fact, he said, he was considering resigning for quite some time, the official told PTI.

