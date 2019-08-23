Hyderabad: Man chopped into pieces by wife, children, body kept in plastic buckets
Three persons including deceased's wife Ganga Bai, son Kishan Suthar and daughter Prapulla were arrested as well as tools used for committing the offence were seized by the police
Hyderabad (Telangana): In a brutal incident, a senior-citizen was murdered in cold blood by his wife and children over a financial dispute and his body was later chopped into pieces and stored in plastic buckets at his residence in Malkajgiri in Hyderabad. The deceased was identified as Maruti Suthar, a 70-year-old retired railway employee.
Three persons including deceased's wife Ganga Bai, son Kishan Suthar and daughter Prapulla were arrested as well as tools used for committing the offence were seized by the police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunpret Singh said, "Two knives, six plastic bins and two fruits of datura and little quantity of datura fruit mixture which is used for commission of offence were seized."
Maruti Suthar was a railway goods train driver, who took voluntary retirement in 2000 due to his ill health. All three accused were financially dependent on his Rs 30,000 pension. "From the last few days, the deceased used to quarrel with his son, wife and daughter by consuming liquor whenever they asked for money. Following this, all three conspired together to murder him in order to get his pension," police said told ANI.
On August 15, the accused added the mixture of Datura fruit into the dinner of the deceased and served him. Next day, when the found him dead, they chopped his body into pieces and filled them into six plastic bins The police learned about the incident when locals complaint of putrefied smell from the house of the deceased.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
In August 2019, an alert vegetable vendor in Gorai saved the day for a senior citizen as he caught two chain snatchers who were trying to flee after stealing the 67-year-old's chain. The vendor, Goldi Rana, cops said, jumped into the running auto-rickshaw to get hold of the duo
-
In August 2019, a former employee of a leading private bank was arrested by Bandra police for allegedly duping a retired civil engineer of Rs 15.86 crore, promising him Rs 30 crore in return for his investment. The accused identified as Samir Ajit Bose is a resident of Ulhasnagar. He had purchased a flat and a car with the money and had also started a credit society.
-
In June 2019, the Mumbai Crime Branch's unit-XI arrested a 38-year-old woman for robbing a senior citizen's house at Charkop. The Crime Branch scanned CCTV cameras in the building and suspected her. When she was questioned, the robbery was revealed. Police also arrested the owner of a jewellery shop in Kandivli for buying the stolen gold. The accused owns an optic shop and told police she had purchased a flat and needed money to pay off the loan. An officer said in 2010 too, she had looted a man and had been arrested by Andheri police.
-
In May 2019, the DN Nagar Police booked a resident of a cooperative housing society in Andheri west, for allegedly thrashing a 62-year-old animal activist, Anjali Chaudhari. Chaudhari was allegedly hit when she was outside a Lokhandwala housing society feeding stray dogs. Chaudhari and the members of the society had been at loggerheads in the matter of feeding strays. The case is ongoing
-
In April 2019, a 70-year-old man was found dead at his flat in Borivli West. The police later discovered that he had been murdered after the post-mortem showed that the senior citizen's death was unnatural. The deceased has been identified as Vaman Manohar Joshi, who was residing with his 32-year-old son in Jamuni Galli, Borivli West. The police registered a murder case against unknown accused and the case is currently underway
-
In October 2018, a chain snatcher escaped from after snatching a Mangalsutra of a senior citizen woman. The incident took place around 7:30 pm in Virar (W). The victim was identified as Kavita Pandit, 63-years-old, who was going to purchase vegetables from the market along with her daughter. In the meantime, two thieves riding on motorcycles snatched the woman's mangalsutra and then fled.
-
In September 2018, a resident of Sant Niwas at Goa street in South Mumbai, found a 75-year-old man lying in a pool of blood in the passage that leads to the first-floor staircase of the building. On informing the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) police, a team immediately reached the spot and shifted the man to St. George Hospital, where he was declared dead. After investigation, it was found that the grandson was responsible for the murder. He was arrested by the police
-
The Mumbai police nabbed a duo who robbed and killed a senior citizen couple in Khar. The accused, identified as Parvati Khakha, 20, and her boyfriend Singhasan Mukut Ekka, 26, had murdered Nanak Gopaldas Makhijani, 84, and his wife Daya, 82, in the wee hours on June 21, 2018. The murder was committed for robbery
-
In February 2018, a 65-year-old senior citizen from Ulhasnagar was assaulted by a traffic police constable and wardens, as he argued with them when his Activa was being towed away. While a video of the incident, which shows both traffic personnel and him assaulting each other, went viral on social media, a case was registered against the man for disrupting police work.
-
In October 2017, a group of people travelling in a Virar local train allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old passenger for a seat between Virar and Naigaon stations. The GRP registered a complaint and arrested three accused with the help of RPF from Virar station.
-
In April 2017, Mumbai police had arrested two thieves who tried to break into an ailing 82-year-old woman's house. The accused got scared and she suddenly started screaming. The accused told the cops that they thought the house was vacant and hence sneaked in. But, while they were checking the cupboards, the woman started screaming. They thought she was a ghost and attacked her with a rod before fleeing. Both have been sent to police custody.
-
In January 2017, The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Bandra (crime branch) officials busted the 'Tapka' gang, that conned senior citizens, particularly women, at railway stations. The gang used a gold-plated copper biscuit as bait to attract women and encouraged them to start bargaining against the real gold they were wearing. The investigation revealed that the gang was active in Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Vitthalwadi and Kalyan railway stations.
Senior citizens are most vulnerable to be victims of any crime since they are soft targets. Here's a list of some horrendous crimes against senior citizens in Mumbai
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Man pours acid and chops fiancee's body to pieces