Hyderabad: Man chopped into pieces by wife, children, body kept in plastic buckets

Hyderabad (Telangana): In a brutal incident, a senior-citizen was murdered in cold blood by his wife and children over a financial dispute and his body was later chopped into pieces and stored in plastic buckets at his residence in Malkajgiri in Hyderabad. The deceased was identified as Maruti Suthar, a 70-year-old retired railway employee.

Three persons including deceased's wife Ganga Bai, son Kishan Suthar and daughter Prapulla were arrested as well as tools used for committing the offence were seized by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunpret Singh said, "Two knives, six plastic bins and two fruits of datura and little quantity of datura fruit mixture which is used for commission of offence were seized."

Maruti Suthar was a railway goods train driver, who took voluntary retirement in 2000 due to his ill health. All three accused were financially dependent on his Rs 30,000 pension. "From the last few days, the deceased used to quarrel with his son, wife and daughter by consuming liquor whenever they asked for money. Following this, all three conspired together to murder him in order to get his pension," police said told ANI.

On August 15, the accused added the mixture of Datura fruit into the dinner of the deceased and served him. Next day, when the found him dead, they chopped his body into pieces and filled them into six plastic bins The police learned about the incident when locals complaint of putrefied smell from the house of the deceased.

