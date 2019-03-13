Hyderabad: Man held for involvement in MLM scam worth Rs 1000 crore

crime

Hitik Malhan is the son of Pawan Malhan, the Managing Director and Anitha Malhan, the Director of eBiz Private Limited. The office of eBiz in Noida has been sealed and Rs 70.5 crores in the bank accounts of the accused have been frozen

Hyderabad (Telangana): Cyberabad Police on Tuesday busted a fraudulent MLM money scheme and arrested one person for being involved in the over Rs 1000 crore scam. 31-year-old Hitik Malan was arrested on Tuesday for being involved in an Rs.1000 crore scam, police said. His company's office in Noida has been sealed and his bank balance of around Rs 70.5 crore has been frozen, police added.

VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of police said, This is a case of cheating and money circulation by eBiz.com Pvt Ltd. A case has been registered in police station Madhapur against this company on the complaint of Samalla Vivek. There have been two cases against this company at Warangal and Adilabad, which are under investigation. It is reliably learnt that cases against this company have been registered all over the country.

Other accused are being traced and will be arrested soon, police said. A case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigation in the matter is underway.

