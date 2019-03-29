Hyderabad: Notorious house breaking offender held, 620 grams gold seized

crime

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police has arrested a notorious interstate house breaking offender and seized 620 grams gold from his possession. The accused named Amol Ashok (30) was a native of Watkhed village in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and earlier worked as a home guard in Nagpur.

Based on credible information, Ashok was arrested by the police when he was trying to dispose of the stolen goods in Madannapet Mandi on Thursday.

Later, he quit the job and became an active professional house breaking offender. He was an accomplice in 18 cases in Maharashtra and was previously arrested in Nagpur.

His current arrest led to the detection of 15-night housebreaking cases and recovery of 62 tulas gold in the cases.

