Hyderabad: One held for duping job aspirants

The Hyderabad Task Force on Monday arrested a travel agent for duping people on the pretext of providing job visa. The task force also recovered three passports, three Aadhar Cards and two pan cards belonging to him on different names.

Three mobile phones, six sim card, one laptop, one two- wheeler and nine Indian passports of the candidates were also recovered from him. The accused has been identified as Vosa Gangadhar and is a resident of Hyderabad. The police said that Gangadhar worked in various countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia among others and had got familiar with the procedure of procuring a visa.

Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar, while addressing the media said, ¿Promising jobs and a better life, he collected about 4 to 5 lakhs rupees from each candidate as per their financial status and also seized their Indian passports. After receiving the amount and passports, he used to book air tickets and completed documentation work and hotel invitation letters which were done by one puneeth, owner of Indo Israel Travels situated at Ghantaghar in the national capital.¿ The Police Commissioner further urged people to not fall for lucrative offers.

