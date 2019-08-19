Hyderabad: Passenger nabbed at RGI Airport for carrying live ammunition

national

Hyderabad (Telangana): A passenger was held at Hyderabad airport for allegedly carrying one live and one used ammunition in his luggage while attempting to board a flight to Delhi. The suspect has been identified as Ankit Singh Mahara a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

He had come to the airport for travelling to Delhi by Indigo flight from Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport, Hyderabad on Sunday.

"On August 18, we received a complaint from P Kumar Pathak, Senior Associate, HSB Screening at RGI Airport, stating that during the registered baggage screening, one live ammunition barrel and one used ammunition of 7.62 mm bore (324-99) were detected in Mahara's baggage. A case has been registered into this matter," the police said.

On further investigation, it was found that Mahara did not possess Arms and Ammunition License and other valid documents, the police said. Police have detained the accused and is further probing the matter.

