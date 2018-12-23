Hyderabad start hunt in style as Premier Badminton League kicks off

badminton

Team skipper Mathais Boe and Chirag Shetty lost 13-15, 15-10, 15-10 against Kim Sa Rang and Bodin Isara

Mark Caljouw who pulled off a stunning victory for Hyderabad Hunters

Hyderabad Hunters proved that they are primed to defend the title they won last year when they took an unassailable lead of 5-0 over newcomers Pune 7 Aces in the Premier Badminton League that began in Mumbai on Saturday.

They took the lead even before PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin took the court for the marque encounter of the fourth season, scoring 4-(-1) points. In the super match, Sindhu beat the Spaniard 11-15, 15-8, 15-13.

The Pune team sprung a surprise by fielding junior world championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen, 18, for the opening men's singles tie and he almost pulled off an upset against World No. 35 Mark Caljouw, who had the last laugh as he bagged the first point for Hunters 10-15, 15-12, 15-14.

Pune 7 Aces then lost their trump match. Team skipper Mathais Boe and Chirag Shetty lost 13-15, 15-10, 15-10 against Kim Sa Rang and Bodin Isara. The experienced Lee Hyun Il wrapped up the tie for the Hunters when he defeated Brice Leverdez 15-14, 15-12 in a rather one-sided encounter. In the mixed doubles, Kim S Rang and Eom Hye Won comfortably beat Pune's Vladimir Ivanov and Line Kjaersfeldt 15-14, 15-11.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever