Hyderabad taxi displays live IPL 2019 scores on its roof

The official Twitter account of the ICC also shared the image and captioned it, "When cricket is life."

Taxi in Hyderabad displaying IPL score (Pic/ ICC Twitter)

A picture of a taxi in Hyderabad displaying the live score of IPL 2019 match between CSK and KXIP has taken the internet by storm. The official Twitter account of the ICC also shared the image and captioned it, "When cricket is life." Reacting to it, users tweeted, "It happens only in India," and "When cricket is religion."

(via r/india) pic.twitter.com/ZZLSCkmXmV — ICC (@ICC) April 7, 2019

In the match, Chennai Super Kings fielded three spinners, who dominated the Punjab batsmen. Defending 160-3, CSK restricted Punjab to 138-5 despite half centuries from KL Rahul (55) and Sarfaraz Khan (67). The visitors scored at a low pace and required to score 26 off the last over, bowled by IPL debutant Scott Kuggeleijn. The Kiwi paceman had no trouble defending those runs and also dismissed Sarfaraz. Harbhajan was the best bowler for the hosts with the figures of 4-1-17-2.

