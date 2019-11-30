Hyderabad vet rape-murder: 'Terrible, violence beyond imagination,' says Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: The murder and rape of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad on Thursday has yet again highlighted the issue of women’s safety in the country. The doctor was on her way home when she was gang raped and murdered and her charred body was found the following day.

The police have arrested the four accused, who were produced in court on Friday and they have been remanded to judicial custody. The incident has led to protests being held for women’s safety and leaders issuing statements on this regard.

Many leaders have taken to Twitter to offer their condolences to the victim’s kin and condemn the incident and to question the inaction by the police.

I'm shocked to hear about the brutal rape & murder of #DrPriyankaReddy in Hyderabad. How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts & prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 29, 2019

The animals are caught & are behind bars.hope the fast track court can give them maximum possible punishment at the earliest. nothing can bring solace to the family of #Priyankareddy at this time of grief my prayers for them.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) November 29, 2019

With a heavy heart, we paid our respects and consoled the grief stricken family of #PriyankaReddy.



Noone deserves the horrible fate she faced. We demand justice, we demand safety for all women.



Our sisters and mothers deserve better than this.

May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/jBGYAqN8sl — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) November 29, 2019

Wake up KCR govt!



We condemn the disgusting and heinous crime of rape, torture and murder committed against the vetinary doctor in Telangana.



We demand strict action against the culprits.



Youth Congress protest in Telangana demanding #JusticeForPriyankaReddy pic.twitter.com/F83k4NhHgL — Anil Kumar Yadav (@AnilTpyc) November 30, 2019

We as a society have failed to protect our daughters B. #Roja and #Priyankareddy.

The culprits have no place in this civilized society and they must be tried in fast track court for speedy justice.

We demand #JusticeForRoja and #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¤Âà¤Âà¤¾_à¤°à¥Âà¤¡à¥Âà¤¡à¥Â — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) November 30, 2019

For how long the onus of women's safety will be on women themselves? What about raising men who are respectful, whose needs are not prioritised over those of women, who are sensitive and empathetic? There must be a reboot.#Priyanka_Reddy — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) November 30, 2019

Look at the mindset of #Telangana police.They told the father that she might have eloped with someone. @DgpTelangana @TelanganaCMO I expect serious, sever and quick action against the officials who didn't act on the missing complaint. #HyderabadHorrer — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) November 29, 2019

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will later today meet the family members of the doctor who was raped and murdered in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. Meanwhile, a team of the National Women Commission (NCW) visited the family at their residence earlier today.

With inputs from agencies

