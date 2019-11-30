MENU

Hyderabad vet rape-murder: 'Terrible, violence beyond imagination,' says Rahul Gandhi

Updated: Nov 30, 2019, 15:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Hyderabad

The doctor was on her way home when she was gang raped and murdered and her charred body was found the following day.

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Hyderabad: The murder and rape of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad on Thursday has yet again highlighted the issue of women’s safety in the country. The doctor was on her way home when she was gang raped and murdered and her charred body was found the following day.

The police have arrested the four accused, who were produced in court on Friday and they have been remanded to judicial custody. The incident has led to protests being held for women’s safety and leaders issuing statements on this regard.

Many leaders have taken to Twitter to offer their condolences to the victim’s kin and condemn the incident and to question the inaction by the police.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will later today meet the family members of the doctor who was raped and murdered in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. Meanwhile, a team of the National Women Commission (NCW) visited the family at their residence earlier today.

With inputs from agencies

hyderabadtelanganaCrime NewsTwitterrahul gandhi

