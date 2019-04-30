Hyderabad woman seeks Sushma Swaraj's help to rescue mother from Oman

national

Highlighting her mother's deteriorating condition in Oman, Syeda said, "We even approached a local agent who offers work in Dubai and Oman but he is not responding to us and behaving rudely."

Sushma Swaraj. Pic/AFP

Hyderabad: Syeda Fatima, whose mother was lured on the pretext of employment in Dubai and later trafficked to Oman, has appealed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help bring her mother back home. Syeda, while speaking to ANI on Monday, said, "My mother Shaheda Begum was approached by an agent who offered her the job of a helper with a promise of Rs 20,000 salary per month in Dubai. Due to financial problem in the family, my mother left for Dubai on November 29, 2018. After reaching there, she was kept in an office for a few days and later she was shifted to Oman by road."Syeda said she was unable to contact her mother for a month after she reached Oman. However, her mother later called and informed that she was being forced to live in an office with men.

"She was asked to live in an office with male members. A few days later, she was shifted to an employer's house. She worked as a helper in five to six houses but was denied proper food and shelter. She got sick but the employer refused to take her to the hospital. When she refused to work further for him, she was again sent back to some office where she was beaten up by agents. She was even locked in a bathroom for four days," Syeda claimed.

Syeda went on to say that she approached the Santoshnagar and Humayun Nagar police, but they did not pay heed to her complaint. "I had no other option left, this is why now I am approaching media. My mother wants to return back to India but the said agency is asking her to pay Rs 3 lakh. We tried to contact the agent but he is not responding," she said.

The woman is now seeking Swaraj's intervention in the matter.

