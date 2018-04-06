Hyderabad woman trafficked to Dubai thanks Sushma Swaraj for rescuing her

She was also allegedly tortured and harassed by her employers and agents



A woman from Hyderabad's Telangana, who was allegedly trafficked to Dubai and later to Oman has been rescued. The woman was hoodwinked by agents and taken to Dubai then to Oman on the pretext of providing a job. She was also allegedly tortured and harassed by her employers and agents.

'An agent offered me a job as a salesgirl in a supermarket in Dubai. On March 18, they first sent me to Sarjah, Dubai where I was confined in an office. Later a Sheikh bought me and took to Bahrain from there I was taken to Oman and kept as a maid. The workload was heavy, I was tortured and not given adequate food, "the victim told ANI.

Later when she informed about her ordeal to her mother, her family complained the matter to the Indian embassy in Muscat and she was rescued. "I was finally rescued and I would like to thank EAM Sushma Swaraj and Indian Embassy," added the victim.

