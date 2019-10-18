Hyderabad: Woman working in BHEL kill self; alleges senior, colleagues 'harassed' her

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman employee working with a leading Public Sector Unit (PSU) has allegedly committed suicide over "mental harassment" by her senior and colleagues, police said.

According to Miyapur Police, deceased Neha was working in the accounts section in Bharath Heavy Electronics Limited (BHEL) and had committed suicide by hanging herself in her residence on Thursday.

Police have recovered a suicide note in which the deceased has stated about the alleged harassment. "Neha has stated in the suicide note that she took extreme step after she was fed up with harassment by one of her senior officials and six other colleagues", officials said.

The deceased's body has been shifted to a local government hospital for the Post Mortem Examination (PME). On the complaint from the deceased's husband, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered against seven officials and further investigation is ongoing.

