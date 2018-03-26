Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet plane returns to Vizag after air conditioning issue

The aircraft returned to Visakhapatnam 30 minutes after take off

A Hyderabad-bound Spicejet plane with 74 passengers on board was forced to return to Visakhapatnam this evening due to an "air conditioning" issue, the airline said in a statement.

All crew and passengers were safe. The aircraft returned to Visakhapatnam 30 minutes after take off. "The aircraft made a normal landing. The defect is being rectified and the aircraft will continue with its daily rotation soon," an airline spokesperson said.

