I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0: What to expect from Tiger Shroff and the song?

Tiger Shroff is a gifted actor when it comes to fluidity and flexibility. He can dance like a dream and his action scenes could give sleepless nights to his contemporaries. And now, he's gearing up for I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0, an ode to Mithun Chakraborty and his timeless song from Disco Dancer.

The song is all set to be out today and before we have a look at the video, we are expecting a lot of things from it. Firstly, the song has been composed by the music composers Salim and Sulaiman and sung by Benny Dayal. These two are known for their music and have a solid fan following for a long time. So the remix would be worth looking forward to.

Secondly, the way Tiger has shared two images on his Instagram account, it seems this dance number is going to be grander in style and sass, and even glamour. It has been over four decades since the original came out and a lot has changed in these 40 years, so the makers will surely amp up the scale for sure.

And lastly, Tiger's tribute to Mithun Da, as he's fondly called. The legend was known for his pelvic thrusts and unique dance moves. It was this film that made him an overnight sensation and Bollywood's best dancer at that time. Fans of Tiger have also vouched for his seamless moves that cannot be replicated, so the moves won't be just as easy. The Baaghi star will bring his own style and understanding of the craft and shock everyone with his effortlessness once again. In other words, all dance moves and action skills should come with a disclaimer- Don't try this at home.

