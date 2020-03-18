I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0: Tiger Shroff's breathless and breathtaking moves are to die for!

Baaghi 3 took a fantastic opening at the box-office despite the fact the nation was struggling with the Coronavirus pandemic. And despite the cinema halls in the country shutting down, it managed to be a success. But Tiger Shroff continues to surprise his fans and followers.

He announced that he would be dancing to the tunes of the iconic song, I Am A Disco Dancer in its 2.0 version. If you all loved Mithun Chakraborty's version in Disco Dancer, give a chance to Tiger too. If you remember, Rohit Shetty cleverly used this song for the original disco dancer Mithun in Golmaal 3. His impeccable, unparalleled, breathtaking, and breathless dance moves steal the show.

Have a look at the song right here:

The song shows a modern-day lounge and also the actor's chiseled abs. He continues to raise the bar when it comes to dance and even action. As stated above, the magic of Baaghi 3 and it's lethal action may have been short-lived due to the pandemic, the actor has compensated by releasing this dance video that will surely be a treat for all his fans.

Tiger Shroff is a gifted actor when it comes to fluidity and flexibility. He can dance like a dream and his action scenes could give sleepless nights to his contemporaries.

And the makers are planning to re-release Baaghi 3 once the quarantine is over. Shroff will also be seen in Heropanti 2 that will release on July 16, 2021! He also has The Rambo Remake coming up soon.

