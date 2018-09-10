I am an achiever, but you've made me a celeb, says Anjali Bhagwat

other-sports

India shooter Anjali Bhagwat was grateful for all the media coverage that she has received in her career

Anjali Bhagwat

Former World No. 1 shooter Anjali Bhagwat was at her cheerful best in Bangalore recently where she was given the Sports Journalists' Federation of India's (SJFI) honorary membership.

After receiving her membership, Anjali said: "I am an achiever, but you guys have made me a celebrity."

She was grateful for all the coverage that she has received so far.

In a casual conversation with mid-day, Anjali recalled how our photographer clicked pictures of her posing in her kitchen. You are indeed a celebrity, Anjali but a grounded and humble one!

Meanwhile, tennis ace Vijay Amritraj, who was also honoured in Bangalore, marvelled at Anjali's achievements.

Anjali Bhagwat became the World Number One in 10m Air Rifle in 2002. She also won her first World Cup Final in Milan, in 2003, with a score of 399/400.

Anjali won the ISSF Champion of Champions award and is the only Indian to win the ISSF Champions' Trophy in Air Rifle Men & Women mixed event at Munich in 2002. She has represented India in three consecutive Olympics, and was a finalist in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, again a first for any Indian women shooter. She has won 12 gold and 4 silver medals in the Commonwealth Games. She is a Commonwealth record holder in 10m Air Rifle and Sports Rifle 3P. In the 2003 Afro-Asian Games, Bhagwat created history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to get gold and a silver medal in the Sports 3P and Air Rifle events respectively.

To date, she has won 31 Gold, 23 Silver and 7 Bronze medals. She has set 13 new records in International competitions and has won 55 Gold, 35 Silver and 16 Bronze medals, with 8 new records in national competitions in India.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates