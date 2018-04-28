I am an atheist, says Jwala Gutta

Check out what Indian badminton ace Jwala Gutta had to say after getting trolled for speaking out against rape



Jwala Gutta

Indian badminton ace Jwala Gutta was recently trolled for speaking out against rape, but that hasn't stopped her from continuing to voice her opinion on the issue.

Yesterday, she tweeted, "Ek naya phrase milgaya sabko [Everybody will get a new phrase]... SELECTIVE OUTRAGE!! Guys, pls for the nth time. I speak against RAPE!! No matter what gender, caste, religion!! For all the so called BHAKTS sab ek baar kaan khol ke sunlo [listen to me carefully]...I am an ATHEIST! I believe only n only in HUMANITY!!"

