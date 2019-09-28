I am attracted to a married man

I am a 32-year old single woman and have recently started to feel extremely attracted to someone at work. He is the same age as me, and we chat a lot and I think he likes me too because I keep getting these hints from him. The only problem is he is married, which makes me wonder if this is the right thing to do. I have thought about it a lot and want to see if there is any hope in starting a relationship with him, but am not sure yet. What should I do? Should I go ahead if he has no problem? After all, he is the one who should have to deal with his conscience. What do you suggest I do?

If this man doesn't have a problem cheating on his wife, what makes you think he is the kind of person who would be right for you? What you are looking for is a way to condone adultery, which is something you should think about a little more seriously. Being attracted to someone and acting upon an attraction to someone already in a committed relationship are two different things.

I have been dating a guy who is still seeing his current girlfriend. When we first met, he said he was planning to end it because things weren't working out, so I agreed to go out with him. It has been five months though, and he shows no signs of ending things with her. I don't know if he is just stringing me along and it bothers me. I like him a lot, but he can't date two women at the same time. I want him to choose. Should I wait or end it?

I'm not sure why you have waited for five months already. This is someone who isn't simply stringing you along; he is also treating his girlfriend with disrespect. If he wanted to go out with you, the right thing to do would be to end one relationship before considering another.

