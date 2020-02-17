I am in love with a married woman

I am a 32-year old guy and have been in love with a married woman for a little over three years now. We have been meeting for a long time and have been physically intimate. She is not happy with her husband and says her marriage is over. At the same time, she can't leave him because of financial security. We had a massive fight about this last week and she said she didn't want to see me again. How do I get things back to how they were?

I'm not sure you are looking at this realistically, when you talk about getting things back to how they were. You imply there was a sense of normalcy about your situation, when the opposite is true. She is legally married to someone, whom she will never leave. You are trying to justify adultery, irrespective of whether her marriage is successful or not, and want to find a way of continuing that adultery. At some point, you are going to have to confront the reality of this and ask yourself if this is the kind of relationship you want. She has probably asked herself that question already and knows what her answer is. Think about what being with her involves, putting aside the legality and morality of the whole thing. Think about what kind of future you see for the two of you, and whether her decision to not see you again is probably the best one.

My boyfriend kept asking me to put on some weight, even though I was happy with the way I looked. I am heavier now and he is happy, but I am not. What should I do?

Never do anything you are not comfortable with, especially when it comes to your body. If you're happy with the way you are, people in your life should come to terms with it. Trying to make someone happy at the expense of your own happiness is never a good idea.

