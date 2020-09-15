I am in love with my best friend...

I fell in love with my best friend. She has known that I love her for 2 years now. We talk all the time, study and work together. We care for each other and share everything too, but she is in a relationship with a guy who doesn't give her much time at all. They fight constantly, but she is not ready to leave him because she says it's not easy to break up with someone. I agree with her, but don't know what to do. I am ready to wait for the rest of my life. What do I do?

— B Soni

If you are ready to wait for the rest of your life, this may be a difficult thing to do. Your friend clearly isn't averse to the idea of a relationship with you, because she hasn't mentioned this in two years. This is a good thing because it means she is comfortable with you. If she says she isn't interested, I suggest you accept her decision and move on. Under the current circumstances though, it may make sense to simply be her friend and give her the kind of support she needs. If her relationship isn't working, she probably needs someone who listens to her, rather than a new relationship. Give her time and space to understand what she wants and allow her to make a decision that is good for her on her own terms.

My boyfriend has a habit of masturbating to porn after we have sex. Does this mean he isn't interested in me? I don't know if I am doing anything wrong.

Why are you beating yourself up for something he is doing? Why not talk to him about this and try understanding why he feels the need to do it? Masturbation is natural and shouldn't be treated with any cause for concern. If the two of you talk about what you both need sexually, it may make for a much stronger relationship. Speak to him before you start to worry.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news